SEWANEE, Tennessee - After a 14-point setback to Rhodes in the conference opener Wednesday evening, Hendrix looked to earn its first Southern Athletic Association game of the season with a meeting against the Sewanee Tigers Friday evening.

After leading by one after 10 minutes of play, the Warriors outscored the Tigers by 25-12 in the second quarter alone en route to a 76-64 victory against Sewanee thanks in large part to junior guard Amber Turner.

Turner, who held a career-high 13 points coming into Friday's contest, produced a new career-best 19 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the floor and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Hendrix improves to 8-5 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, while Sewanee drops to 6-6 and 0-2 in SAA action.

Tied at 21 with 5:50 until half, the Warriors embarked on a 16-2 run to close out the half up 37-23.

A jumper by Turner, a 3-pointer by freshman guard Rachel Woppman and two free throw makes by Turner and Hendrix quickly maintained a 14-point lead up 44-30 with 2:07 left in the third period.

After recording seven points off turnovers in the third frame, Hendrix held a 49-32 lead with 10 minutes left.

Sewanee carved up a 32-point fourth quarter performance but it was Hendrix who took home the 76-64 conference win, its first SAA win of the season.

Sophomore guard Vinessa Daniel nearly recorded another double-double, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds, shooting 10 for 19 at the free-throw line against the Tigers.

Entering the game with 13 points on the season, Woppman carded a season-high 12-point performance including 3 of 3 from the floor and 2 for 2 from deep in 10 minutes of work and also shot 4 for 5 at the free-throw line in the win.

Freshman guard Serena Pruitt registered eight points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes of action while freshman guard Macy Moody accounted for nine points off the bench and freshman forward Jayla King pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds Friday night.

The Warriors shot 20 for 52 (38.5 percent) from the floor and 31 for 48 (64.6 percent) at the charity stripe while holding Sewanee to 18 of 62 (29.0 percent) from the floor.

The 48 free throw attempts in one game completely destroys the previous season-high of 30 against University of the Ozarks — the most free throw attempts since Feb. 22, 2015 versus Birmingham-Southern.

Hendrix improves to 35-9 all-time against the Tigers including a current seven-game win streak.

"Awesome team effort tonight to get the win on the road," coach Drew Gaeng said. "It was a wild game and we showed a lot of toughness to pull it out."

Now with its first conference win under its belt, the Warriors will look to climb higher in the SAA standings with a conference contest set Sunday against Centre from Danville, Kentucky.

Hendrix and the Colonels are set for a 12 p.m. start time.

Warrior men unable to complete comeback against Tigers in Tennessee

Looking to build momentum after Wednesday's historic demolishing win at Rhodes, Hendrix faced a tough Sewanee Tigers team who entered Friday with an 11-1 mark on the year.

After missing its first four shots, Hendrix found themselves down 11-2 in the opening five minutes and trailed 35-24 at the break.

Sewanee shot 5 of 10 from deep in the second half as the Tigers defeated the Warriors, 78-70 Friday night. Freshman guard Sean Coman, freshman forward Seth Stanley and senior guard Preston Smith all reached double figures in scoring while freshman forward Carl Fitch nearly recorded a double-double.

Hendrix falls to 5-8 on the season and 1-1 in Southern Athletic Association play while Sewanee improves to 12-1 and 1-1 in SAA action.

Leading by five points with under a minute to go and looking out of sync offensively, Sewanee nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock expired with 32 seconds to go to increase its lead to eight.

After a contested, missed 3-pointer by Smith in the corner, Sewanee corralled the rebound and was fouled, resulting in two free throw makes soon after.

The Tigers led 76-66 with 19 seconds to play.

Trailing 35-24 at the intermission, Hendrix opening the half on a 13-7 run to pull within seven after a 3-point make by Stanley.

Down five, a 16-2 Sewanee run quickly put the Tigers up 19 with 7:09 to go.

A layup by Coman, a 5-0 run alone by Smith and a pair of free throw makes by sophomore guard Jack Eaton pulled Hendrix within five with 1:39 left.

Sewanee hit its last four free throws as the Tigers defeated Hendrix, 78-70, to capture its first SAA victory of the season.

Coman tied his career-high Friday after logging 18 points on 5 of 14 from the floor while pulling down four rebounds and also shot 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. His lone miss is his first on the season (26 of 27, 96.3 percent).

After scoring just three points in the first half, Smith exploded for 11 second half points — the fifth time he has reached the double-digit scoring mark this season (in five games played). He also shot 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to go along with four rebounds.

Fitch added eight points and tied a career-best with his 13 rebounds Friday against the Tigers.

Stanley added 14 points while shooting a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line as well.

Sophomore Kam Brasfield added eight points and six rebounds with an assist Friday.

Hendrix shot 22 of 64 (34.4 percent) from the floor while sustaining a 6 for 25 (24 percent) mark from beyond-the-arc and a 20 of 29 (69 percent) mark at the free-throw line while Sewanee shot 43.3 percent (26 of 60) from the floor and 17 of 20 (85 percent) at the charity stripe.

The 44 rebounds collected Friday against the Tigers are a new season-best for the Warriors.

Now sitting at a 1-1 mark in SAA play, Hendrix will remain on the road for a 2 p.m. contest against Centre on Sunday to close out the three-game road trip to open up the conference slate of the season.