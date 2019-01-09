UAFS will make its long-awaited Heartland Conference debut on Wednesday when the Lady Lions host the Oklahoma Christian Lady Eagles at the Stubblefield Center.

Tipoff will be 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580. Live statistics and live stream will be available.

UAFS (3-10) was picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason poll. It will be the first of 14 consecutive conference games to finish the regular season for the Lady Lions and the first of two conference matches for UAFS this week. The Lady Lions will play the Newman Jets at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kan.

The Lady Lions are coming off a hard-fought 70-59 loss to the Harding Bison on New Year’s Eve at the Stubblefield Center.

UAFS averages 64 points per game with two players averaging double-figures in scoring – senior guard Mariah Green (12.5 ppg) and senior forward Ellie Lehne (10.4 ppg). Junior guard Alexsis Brown leads the team in assists (3.8 apg).

The Lady Lions out-rebound their opponents by more than one rebound per game (36.1-34.9), and senior guard Daijah Brown leads the team in rebounds (6.5 rpg).

UAFS allows 70 points per game and forces 15 turnovers per game. Daijah Brown leads the team in steals (2.1 spg), and junior forward Tamera Gulley leads the team in blocked shots (1.5 bpg).

Oklahoma Christian (7-6) was picked to finish fifth in the conference in the preseason poll. The Lady Eagles have won two games in a row and are coming off a 97-96 win against Eastern New Mexico on Dec. 17 at the Eagles Nest in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Lady Eagles average 79 points per game with two players averaging double-figures in scoring – senior guard Addy Clift (25.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Katie Mayo (15.1 ppg). Sophomore guard Madison Collyer leads the team in assists (5.2 apg).

Opponents out-rebound Oklahoma Christian by more than two rebounds per game (44.2-41.9), and Mayo leads the team in rebounding (6.1 rpg).

Oklahoma Christian allows 74 points per game and forces 17 turnovers per game. Clift leads the team in steals (2.5 spg), and Mayo leads the team in blocked shots (1.8 bpg).