The Charleston Tigers are just 4-4 against teams outside of their conference.

It's a lot different in the 3A-1 West, however.

Junior Brayden Ross scored 31 points Tuesday night as Charleston overpowered Waldron, 73-55.

"We went 1-2 over Christmas; we should have been 2-1," B.J. Ross said. "We weren't going to beat Bryant. (But) then we come back into conference and everybody's been talking these other teams. Payton Brown's a nice player, but we've got a bunch of good players, too."

Ross was able to work his magic inside and out.

Along with Ross, two other players finished in double figures. Jacob Green dropped 14 on Waldron, and Blaine Rowland had 10. Kaleb Fisher and Brayden Caudle had eight apiece, and Trenton Goodson finished with five.

"Green could have had a lot more points than 14," Ross said. "(But) they had a hard time stopping Brayden. We played so hard and fast against teams in the (Coca-Cola) Classic, that when we step down to our conference it's not fast."

The Tigers, who face Mansfield at 6 p.m. Friday, are 6-0 in conference play.

Charleston, 10-4 overall, returns home Tuesday for a key conference game with Elkins.

Booneville

The Bearcats have won a lot of basketball games this season by humbling teams.

Tuesday, Booneville held on by the skin of its teeth for a 47-46 win over the Paris Eagles.

Noah Reyes, who came up big in late December against Waldron, hit a go-ahead basket with seven seconds left to Booneville its 16th victory in 15 games.

Friday, senior Blakley Cobb will try and top the 1,000-point plateau as the Bearcats host Perryville.

Paris

The Paris Lady Eagles won for the 13th time in 19 games Tuesday.

But the bigger picture was the team's 62-26 win over Booneville evened their 3A-4 record at 3-3.

Paris can climb over the .500 mark Friday with a win over the 5-13, 0-6 Lady Cobras.

In Tuesday's win, senior Lexy Lee had the hot hand with 21 points.

There's no time to rest, though.

Paris gets Lamar (14-2, 6-0) and Two Rivers (12-5, 5-1) next week.

Clarksville

Balance, balance and more balance.

The Lady Panthers improved to 16-4 overall and 5-0 in conference play following Tuesday's 60-35 win over the Ozark Lady Hillbillies.

Autumn Miller and K.K. Phillips had 12 points apiece in the win. Emmaline Rieder had 10 and Lexie Tibbs and Zoie Harvey had nine each.

The balanced Lady Panthers hit the road Friday for Heber Springs, then head east on I-40 for a key matchup with Pottsville.

Mena

The Bearcats' Connor Harvey has been a little bit streaky of late.

Tuesday, he was back to firing on all cylinders. The 6-foot-2 guard drained seven 3-pointers in the win.

The senior guard had 30 points and Brock Strother and Daniel Davis had 12 and 10 points, respectfully, in Mena's 69-51 win over Bauxite.

The Bearcats (13-4, 4-0 in the 4A-7) travel to Nashville on Friday.

Ozark

The Ozark Hillbillies earned a 60-47 win over the Clarksville Panthers on Tuesday night, improving the team's overall record to 10-6.

The Hillbillies, now 3-2 in league play, get to play Dardanelle again Friday. It's the third time the teams have played in the last 45 days.

The Sand Lizards beat Ozark 48-32 in the finals of the Scranton Tournament on Dec. 1. Dardanelle bested the Hillbillies, 38-33, in the finals of the Ozark Tournament two weeks ago.

Subiaco

The Subiaco Trojans got themselves a nice win over Dover on Tuesday.

Elvis Janga had 22 points and the Trojans rolled past the Pirates, 61-45. James Taylor had 14 and Thomas Myers added nine.

Coach Tim Tencleve's squad improved to 10-5 and 2-2 in the league. The Trojans host Morrilton on Friday.

Hackett

The Hornets evened their 2A-4 record at 2-2 Tuesday night with a big 49-28 win over the Magazine Rattlers.

Zach Gragg and Dylan Kats scored 18 points apiece to pace the Hornets (5-10, 2-2).

Hackett returns home Friday to host Mountainburg.

Mountainburg

Coach Zach Dean's Mountainburg Lady Dragons dropped a tough 46-42 decision to Johnson County Westside on Tuesday night.

Senior Madelyn Beasley had another stellar game for the Dragons, dropping a game-high 20 points. The loss dropped Mountainburg to 8-8 overall and 1-3 in the 2A-4.

The Dragons host 5-10, 0-4 Hackett on Friday.

Lavaca

Lavaca coach Justin Wyles has played a tough nonconference schedule.

But it was back to business in the 2A-4 Tuesday night as the Lady Golden Arrows (11-7, 5-0) rolled past Hector, 48-30. Skylar Hyatt had a big night offensively with 19 points.

Beth Ann May added 14.