Fresh off of a 2-0 start in 6A-Central play, the Northside Grizzlies couldn't wait to play their first home game on Friday.

However, the Little Rock Catholic Rockets spoiled those plans.

After Northside rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, Catholic regained the lead on a big 3-point basket with 1:25 remaining as the Rockets held off the Grizzlies, 55-50, at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Catholic, behind several 3-point shots, jumped out to an early 15-4 lead and were up by eight at halftime. Northside closed to within four points in the third quarter before the Rockets (11-6, 1-2) pushed their lead to seven points, 44-37, going to the fourth.

But the Grizzlies (11-6, 2-1) started the quarter with nine straight points, taking the lead with more than three minutes left after Anthony Travis came up with a steal and found Semonte Henderson inside for a layup.

Catholic responded by tying the score at 46-all. The Grizzlies went back in front, 48-46, on a jumper from Travis, but with 1:25 left, a 3 from Catholic's Josh Dawson put the Rockets ahead to stay.

The Rockets later went up by three, 51-48, on a layup from Charles Daniel inside the final minute.

Henderson was fouled on a 3-point attempt seconds later and went to the line for three free throws. He made the first two but was unable to connect on the third.

Daniel grabbed the rebound while being fouled with 34 seconds left. He went to the line and made both free throws to put Catholic back by three.

Northside then committed a pair of turnovers in the final seconds, while Catholic hit two foul shots in that span to come away with the road win.

Sam Hannah had 17 points for the Rockets, and also had five of the team's nine 3's on the night. Daniel finished with 13 points.

Grizzly junior Jaylin Williams also had 17 points, which included making three 3's.

Northside 63, Mount St. Mary 27

GIRLS — The undefeated Lady Bears had minimal trouble in their 6A-Central home opener as they rolled to a decisive win Friday.

"First of all, we played really, really well and we shot the ball well," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "We had two really good days of practice and it carried over.

"I'm very proud of the performance from not only our starters but our bench also. It's something we've worked really hard, trying to get some consistency and not be complacent; (Friday) I thought we came out and shot the ball really well and just continued to play better and better and better until the point where we had to call them off."

Four-fifths of the starting lineup already had baskets as Northside (15-0, 3-0) built an early 10-2 lead.

One of those starters, Jersey Wolfenbarger, later had her third 3-pointer of the first quarter as the Lady Bears extended it to 18-2. It then became 21-2 on another 3, this one from Tracey Bershers.

Northside then started the second quarter on an 18-0 run, capped by a short jumper from Eriel West entering the final minute of the first half. That gave the Lady Bears a commanding 39-4 advantage, and the second half was played with a running clock.

Wolfenbarger had 12 points, all before halftime, on four 3's. Bershers added 11 points, hitting two 3's.