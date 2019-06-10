Mindy Kaling and Oscar-winner Emma Thompson are a powerful one-two punch in “Late Night,” a razor-sharp comedy that deftly satirizes the sorry state of sexism, ageism and feminism in the #MeToo era.



Thompson is Katherine Newbury, the narcissistic and iconic host of the long-running talk show in the title. In pulling double duty, Kaling (“The Office,” “The Mindy Project”) pens her first feature film and stars as Molly Patel, a novice comedy writer brought in to lift declining ratings and revitalize the show’s stale - and all-male - writers’ room. The script tasks Molly with a two-fer: Win over the boys and be useful to her acerbic boss, a woman, ironically enough, who has never hired a woman “worth keeping.” Easy-Peasy.



A “so happy I feel sick” Molly arrives on her first day and walks into a hostile environment armed with a smile, baked goods and a “Never Give Up Poster.” You can guess what happens because we’ve seen many iterations of this eager-to-assertive character arc before. But even though the story takes a predictable path, the journey is a lot of fun. Katherine is the only female host in the late-night talk show game, and Kaling’s takedown of the patriarchal culture is sublime. Instead of shattering it with a sledgehammer, Kaling and director Nisha Ganatra take a more sly approach, ripping off zingers and commentary about sexism and gender politics in the workplace. On the nose? For sure. But you stick with it because Kaling the actress does a wonderful job in conveying her character’s naivete and resourcefulness. Kaling the writer helps her own cause by supplying her talented ensemble cast (Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Early, Paul Walter Hauser and Reid Scott) with lively dialogue laced with equal doses satire and pathos. Ganatra proceeds at a brisk pace, moving the film through subject matter that is serious - and funny. No easy task.



At first, the focal point seems to be Molly breaking down the bro culture, but it’s Thompson (“Howards End,” “The Remains of the Day”) who gets the meatier stuff. Ultimately, every character is present to support Katherine’s climb back to relevancy, including her husband (John Lithgow) and producer (Denis O’Hare). She is threatened when network brass (Amy Ryan) reveals plans to replace Katherine with a young comic (Ike Barinholtz), a “wanker” more inclined to do Fallon-like high-concept bits instead of the kind of biting humor that is Katherine’s trademark.



Katherine moves resolutely through all this frenetic activity. In large and small doses, she dispenses misery, such as firing a raise-seeking writer, or referring to employees as numbers. Katherine is a horrible boss (think Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada”) and an HR nightmare. But it’s a fascinating watch. She’s impervious (or is she?) to the wreckage she leaves in her wake. When she inquires about one writer’s whereabouts, she’s informed he died seven years ago. In a sudden reversal, something only an actress like Thompson could pull off, she exposes both vulnerability and stunning self-awareness to a surprised and perpetually sympathetic Molly. Katherine’s nightly sign-off is “I hope I earned the privilege of your time.” This movie certainly does.



“Late Night”

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson, John Lithgow, Reid Scott, Hugh Dancy, John Early.

(R for language throughout and some sexual references.)

Grade: B+