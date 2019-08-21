Here are some of the entertainment options going on in, or a short distance from south Logan County.

BINGO And Ice Cream Festival

Booneville First UMC is hosting their 2nd Annual Family BINGO and Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 25, in the gym beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring ice cream, cookies or brownies to the event.

Prizes for the BINGO winners will consist of gently used “treasures” donated from members of the congregation. You may now begin to bring your BINGO prize donations to the Fellowship Hall anytime during church office hours.

Last year’s event was so much fun and no one went home empty-handed, organizers said. Mark your calendar now for this evening of food and fellowship for all ages. All are welcome to attend.

Mini Bull Challenge

The JUBR Mini Bull Challenge will be held during the Sebastian County Fair in Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. This is an International Miniature Bullriders Association event.

Competition age groups are 5 and under; Peewee Mini Bulls, 8 and under; Jr. Mini Bulls, 11 and under; Sr. Mini Bulls 12-14; and Super Sr. Mini Bulls 15-16. Buckles to each division winner except walk/trot.

44th Annual Rod Run

Join in the fun as 200 street rods and hot rods descend on the small quaint town of Mena, in the Ouachita Mountains Friday and Saturday for the 44th annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run.

You won’t want to miss out on this two-day event, complete with a street dance on the main drag. The winding mountain road leading up to Queen Wilhelmina Lodge, our “Castle in the Sky”, will put your car and your driving through its paces.

There are three chances to Show-N-Shine, and numerous prizes and trophies.

Free Concert

American Red Dirt band Jason Boland & The Stragglers will be live in Lee Creek Tavern at the Cherokee Casino and Hotel in Roland, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m.

Earn entries the day of the show for your chance to walk out with a signed C.F. Martin & Co acoustic guitar after the concert at 10.