The Fort Smith Public Library will host free events Tuesday in Fort Smith. The Teen Lounge: Bad Art Party will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the library's main location, 3201 Rogers Ave. The Pajama Storytime & Stuffed Animal Sleepover will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St. The Bad Art Party will allow teens to create the worst, tackiest, ugliest piece of art, with the "worst" piece of art winning a tacky trophy, crown and bragging rights. All supplies will be provided. Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.

The Pajama Storytime event is for children of all ages and their families. Children can wear pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal. They will have the opportunity to sleep over. Photos of the fun can be picked up the next day. Call (479) 646-3945 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.