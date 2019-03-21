Area band White Collar Sideshow will host a listening party for its new CD from 8-11 p.m. April 4 at Harry's Downtown, 509 Garrison Ave. The event is free; those attending are welcome to make donations to the group, which is a nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible. The event coincides with the band's participation in NWA Gives, which is a 12-hour online giving event to benefit nonprofit organizations in Northwest Arkansas. Information on NWA Gives can be found at the NWA Gives Facebook page. The first 100 people at the Fort Smith event will receive a free customized White Collar Sideshow koozie.

Visit WhiteCollarSideshow.com and the White Collar Sideshow Facebook page for information.