Bruce Park wants to feed the hungry and host one of the best concerts the public will hear and see.

The owner of Bruce Park Ministries and concert promoter is hoping to witness a full house when the fifth annual Feed the Hungry Southern Gospel Celebration fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. The family friendly event will feature musical performances by Brian Free & Assurance and Mark Bishop and will be a night to enjoy and remember, he said.

"The best part about the whole event is, we are asking each person to bring one non-perishable food item, which will help feed the hungry in our area," Park said. "That is what this is all about — feeding the hungry.

"We will team up, like we did last year, with Farmers Food Pantry in Van Buren," he added. "They help feed people in our area and elsewhere, and we will use the nonperishable food items and money donations to feed the hungry."

Those attending also can make monetary donations, if they wish, in addition to the canned food items, Park said.

"And if there is a church, a business or group that can't attend, they can still make a donation of tickets to people who otherwise couldn't see the concert," he said. "Donating tickets to Bost Human Development Services or Abilities Unlimited is a good thing.

"They have residents who live here but can't afford to go to a concert," Park added. "They enjoy Christian music, as well, so we are going to donate tickets to them. Hopefully, we can donate over 100 tickets to them."

Each year, the concert's featured musicians, singers and road crews demonstrate an interest in the fact that the event helps put food on the table for people in need, he said.

"For the artists, they are excited to be here and to be a part of Feed the Hungry," Park said. "I've had calls from different artists who want to be a part of this - to give to this. They love being a part of something helpful and special."

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling (479) 883-8131 and (479) 452-4844, at the Solid Rock Bookstore, 3325 S. 74th St. and at BpmPresents.com and iTickets.com. Ticket discounts for groups of 10 or more are available. The doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

"We hope to bring as much food as we can from this year's Feed the Hungry Southern Gospel Celebration," Park said. "We had 1,600 cans of food last year, and we raised about $1,300. We would love to double that this year, but we can't do it without people showing up to the concert and being a part of this. Everything will help."