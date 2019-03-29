For quite some time now, I have been talking about the importance of incorporating the arts into education. Most of you probably know that I believe the arts to be an essential component to the overall development of children.

I am pleased to report to you that there is an organization that has formed a campaign called "It Starts with M.E." designed to raise awareness for the importance of music education. This group is sponsored by the Country Music Association (CMA) and here is what they have to say:

"Music education helps shape our next generation to be creative, collaborative and forward-thinking leaders, while reinvigorating communities and those living there. Music class is not just a fun elective course, it is vital to a well-rounded education that develops well-rounded citizens who positively contribute to society as a whole. I am excited to see this movement happening because the message they give is right on target! The CMA Foundation encourages young artists to share their personal story of success by sending photos and their story for posting. Simply go to itstartswithme and read more. The CMA Foundation is committed to supporting quality music education, and yearly honors teachers who exemplify excellence in the field of music."

"It Starts with M.E." is coming from the understanding that while students have access to all kinds of career training, many educators feel that creative school programs such as art and music are not necessary for success and therefore are cut from the program. Lots of schools focus primarily on standardized testing and skip other key elements that serve as the core of student achievement. Music education is, in fact, a key element to student success and future preparation, and it is unfortunate that so many schools miss out on this.

So why is music education so important to children and youth and their development? Let me give you some reasons that we have perhaps not talked about before.

1. Studies show that music education provides a child with a larger vocabulary and enhanced reading comprehension skills. This is major! The reason for this is because musical ability and language comprehension are both controlled by the same area of the brain, so they are related. Learning pitches and sounds in music directly impacts the ability to hear and speak words.

2. Music education improves memory. Not only is there a lot of memorization involved in music, musical sounds store easily in the brain. For example, most of you probably remember learning the alphabet to a song. I certainly do and can still sing it 50 years later! Singing to learn should begin in preschool and continue on as a tool to help children remember things.

3. Playing a musical instrument enhances dexterity and improves hand-eye coordination. There are many layers of coordination happening simultaneously as a student matures on an instrument from striking or playing a note with various hand movements, to reading the music, to following a director. At the simplest level, playing an instrument in preschool begins this development of muscular coordination.

4. Strong study habits arise out of music education. Mastering a musical skill takes hours of focus and practice. This type of study translates to other areas of education. It is a tremendous skill to develop.

5. Teamwork is a big deal in music education. Students work together to create a beautiful and technically masterful performance. Together, they deal with issues and form a like-minded community who work together and help one another to reach their goals. A sense of belonging is created which transitions into the work place one day.

6. One of the greatest benefits of music education is that students learn how to process situations and find solutions mentally. They know how to think through issues. This ability is tied directly to auditory processing and comprehension. In other words, musicians learn to listen, sense emotions, and react with understanding. This one element is potentially the secret to the success of our future generation of leaders. It is vitally important and something that is gained in its best form through the study of music.

I say all of this to reiterate the fact that those behind the movement "It Starts with M.E." understand the true importance and relevance to arts study and, in particular, what music does for children and youth. They get it!

As I close, I want to say that I believe that it is imperative for those of us in the arts to work diligently to help educators understand the value of an arts education. My commitment to this community is to tell you that at Community School of the Arts, we will continue to push forward to build a Center for the Creative Arts on our river front. This center will provide tremendous opportunities for preschoolers all the way through high schoolers that we have not before seen in Arkansas.

We are poised in Fort Smith to be leaders in arts education for our state and nation, and it is the goal of those of us who work and support CSA to do just that!

Dr. Rosilee Russell is the founder/executive director of Community School of the Arts. Contact her at Rosilee.Russell@CSAFortSmith.org, call (479) 434-2880 or visit CSAFortSmith.org.

