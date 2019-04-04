The Clayton House will host the Bonnets & Bowlers: Easter Parade and Egg Hunt from 1-2:30 p.m. April 13 at t he house, 514 N. Sixth S. The event will include an egg hunt, decorating an Easter headband, a parade, re-enactment appearances by Mrs. Clayton and Mrs. Parker and entertainment from John Spain and Marion Laird. Light refreshments will include Mrs. Clayton's prized Easter parade punch and Mrs. Parker's favorite cookies. Easter attire is welcome. Cost is $10; additional children in the same family are $5. Call (479) 783-3000 to make reservations.

Visit ClaytonHouse.org for information.