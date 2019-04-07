Foreigner will play at 8 p.m. April 18 at Paradise Cove inside River Spirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Pkwy. in Tulsa. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at Tickets.RiverSpiritTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit ForeignerOnline.com for information.

Leon Bridges will play part of his Good Thing Tour at 7:30 p.m. May 1 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets range from $35 to $69.50 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at AmpTickets.com.

Visit LeonBridges.com for information.

MGMT will play at 7:30 p.m. May 9 at Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets range from $39 to $69 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at UptownTheater.com.

Visit WhoIsMgmt.com for information.

Hank Williams Jr. will play at 8 p.m. June 21 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets range from $79.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased by calling (918) 384-7625 and at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit HankJr.com for information.

Yes, Asia, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and John Lodge will play part of their Royal Affair Tour at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at AmpTickets.com.

Visit Yesworld.com, OriginalAsia.com and JohnLodge.com for information.

Alice Cooper and Halestorm will play at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Zoo Amphitheatre, 2102 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City. Tickets range from $45 to $89.50 and can be purchased at TheZooAmphitheatre.com.

Visit AliceCooper.com and HaleStormRocks.com for information.

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse and Repeat Repeat will play part of their Let's Rock Tour at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets range from $ to $ and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at LiveNation.com.

Visit TheBlackKeys.com, ModestMouse.com and RepeatRepeatMusic.com for information.

Maluma will play part of his 11:11 World Tour at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Tickets range from $66.50 to $176.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at Ticketmaster.com.

Visit the Maluma Facebook page for information.