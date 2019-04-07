Lake Dardanelle State Park staff will host O.W.L.S. (Outdoor Women Learning Skills), a program series designed to give women the opportunity to explore the available recreation at Lake Dardanelle and the surrounding areas. The series will be one evening a month for six months, and participants can come to one or all. Each month will include dinner and cover a new topic.

Registration in $20 per person per month. Each workshop will be 6-9 p.m., and space is limited. Deadline for each month is one week prior to the workshop. April's topic is fishing and will be April 12 at the Lake Dardanelle State Park visitor center, 100 State Park Drive.

For information, call (479)967-5516 or visit www.ArkansasStateParks.com or www.AdventureStateParks.com