Arkansas Citizens' Climate League's annual Arkansas Climate Accord will be 5:30-8 p.m. April 27 at Marble Hall, 311 Garrison Ave. The group will celebrate accomplishments, engage with the general public, local businesses and community leaders and raise funds. The event will be held in conjunction with other "Bridges to Climate Solutions" gatherings in Fayetteville, Little Rock and Jonesboro.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary food, drinks and entertainment by the Numskulls. RSVP at ARKCCL.org.