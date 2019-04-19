Tammy Perry is on a two-fold mission to help individuals dealing with Lupus in the Fort Smith area, and to honor the memory and life of her late daughter.

Perry is the founder and coordinator for the Lupus I Care Foundation, which will present its fundraiser, "Let the Purple Rain," beginning at 5 p.m. May 10 at the Shady Grove Church Activity Center, 11976 S. 4780 Road in Roland. The event will include dinner, live music, a keynote speaker, a silent auction, a praise-team presentation and more and will raise money for the Lupus I Care Foundation.

"It's going to be an exciting time, we think," Perry said of the gala. "It is our hope that people have a great time and that we can help spread awareness about Lupus."

The "Let the Purple Rain" event will feature food from Golden Corral, including meat, a veggie medley, salad, drinks, dessert and more, she said. A youth praise team from Shady Grove Church will treat attendees with a praise dance, Perry said.

"The keynote speaker is Fartima Clark, who is the wife of one of the singers in the Clark Brothers from Tuskegee, Alabama," she said. "And we'll have a lot of silent auction items — purses, tote bags, spas, massages, perfume and other items.

"And we want people to wear purple to our event so they can show their support for Lupus awareness," Perry added.

Perry lost her daughter, Shemeka O'Neal, to Lupus in 2014. O'Neal was diagnosed with Lupus in 2009 but didn't "become sick" with the illness until 2011, Perry said.

"Lupus really doesn't disappear," she said. "Once you go into a crisis with it, you know that Lupus is there. When you don't have a crisis with Lupus, then you are OK and you can manage your pain and your living.

"But Lupus is a cruel disease," Perry added. "It's hard to detect Lupus."

Sonta James, a radio personality from the Little Rock-based KOKY 102.2 FM, will serve as a special guest for the "Let the Purple Rain" event, she said.

"It's going to be a great event, and we are going to also have a free concert the following night, at 6 p.m. May 11 at Shady Grove Baptist Church," said Perry's husband, Robert Perry.

"We will have five bands play for the May 11 concert, and it's absolutely free of charge," he said. "There will be cards there for those who want to pledge to the Lupus I Care Foundation, but there's no obligation."

Tammy Perry said she hopes the May 10 event will raise $10,000 to support the foundation and its programs and services.

"We want to raise money to buy materials to get to people," she said. "And we're also working on getting money to those with Lupus to help with their appointments and medicine.

"Our future goal is to help individuals with Lupus get their disability and help them with child care," Tammy Perry added.

Tammy Perry oversees the Lupus I Care Foundation Support Group, which meets from 6:30-7:45 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. About 20 individuals with Lupus usually attend each meeting, she said.

"Shemeka's husband, David O'Neal out of Little Rock, will be there at the event," Tammy Perry said. "We are hoping it will be special for people."

RSVP for the "Let the Purple Rain" event should be done by May 4, Tammy Perry said. Tickets are a $30 donation and can be purchased by calling her at (501) 749-9649. Those who seek more information can email Lupisicare@gmail.com or visit LupisicareFoundation.com.

"We are hoping to make this an annual event," Tammy Perry said. "It's my hope that 'Let the Purple Rain' will be a success, that between 80 and 120 people attend, and that we can do this every year. That's our goal."