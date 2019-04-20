One day next month, there won't be any cure for basketball fever.

Those words were spoken by Eddie Donovan regarding the Fort Smith Boys Home's 2019 Basketball Tournament fundraiser, which will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 11 at Northside High School, 2301 N. B St. The family friendly event will feature the Fort Smith Police Department team competing against the Fort Smith Fire Department team at 6 p.m.; various community basketball teams will be competing against each other throughout the day for "a lot of fun" and "to help a great cause," he said.

"We've done this tournament for quite a few years now, and I wanted to change it up and get the local community involved even more," said Donovan, who is executive director for the Fort Smith Boys Home. "It will be really exciting and fun to have the Fort Smith Police Department play the Fort Smith Fire Department, and we're hoping that that game and the other games bring a big, local flavor to our fundraiser this year."

Set to raise money for the Fort Smith Boys Home, formerly known as the Fort Smith Boys Shelter, the event will feature community teams that will play in a two-game elimination bracket, he said. Registration is $200 per team and can be done by calling (479) 769-5624.

"We are still looking for teams, and this is full-length basketball with real officials officiating," Donovan said. "And if we get younger teams signed up, that will be great, too. We can have the younger teams in a bracket to play other younger teams."

The event also includes concessions, a 50/50 prize and a half-time, half-court shot prize for $100.

"For the last two years, Jack Williamson, who goes to Ramsey Junior High School, I believe, has hit the half-court shot," Donovan said. "And not only did Jack win it, but he donated the money back to the Boys Home. The first year he did it, I was shocked. The both times he did that, we were very appreciative of him."

Admission for the public is $2 for adults and free for children 17 and younger. Additional donations to the Fort Smith Boys Home can be made during the event and are tax-deductible, Donovan said.

"The Boys Home has been operating as the Fort Smith Boys Shelter over the last 40 years, and over the last four years, we have helped 130 foster children get to their next step," he said.

The Fort Smith Boys Home is a United Way community partner and provides a safe, temporary home, mentoring and more for boys. If needed, a boy can stay at the home until he is 18, although the goal is to reunify the child with relatives before then, if possible, Donovan said.

"Sadly, many of these kids haven't had a normal life, so we are trying to normalize life for them," he said. "We're trying to put the kids in the best location to prosper, and we show the kids that we do care about them.

"And we couldn't be more appreciative of Northside High School, Fort Smith Public Schools, the United Way of Fort Smith Area, Bob Moody and Jack Moffett for their support," Donovan added.

Those seeking information can email BoysShelterDirector@gmail.com or visit FSBoysHome.org and the Boys Shelter Inc. Facebook page.

"The last few years at our basketball event, we've raised about $10,000, and we would be happy with that again," Donovan said. "The money to help obviously is important, but it's more about getting the community out to meet new friends and meet new supporters. It's going to be a really good deal."