The spring edition of the annual Friends of the Library Used Book Sale will be May 4-5 at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The sale will feature mostly fiction selections for adults. Hardbacks and paperbacks will be available, along with a selection of videos and audiobooks. A nonfiction sale will be in August, and a children’s sale will be in October.

Most paperbacks are 50 cents and most hardback books are $1. The sale will continue May 5 with all remaining titles half price, then book clearance begins May 6 with remaining items priced by the bag. Proceeds from the sale are used to buy library materials and fund library special events and projects.

Members of the Friends of the Fort Smith Public Library may come to the exclusive Friends-only preview sale from 4-7 p.m. May 3. There will be a 25-book limit at the preview sale. Friends of the Library memberships start at $10 and will be for sale at the preview sale.