Volunteers will help spruce up locations around the area Thursday during the United Way of Fort Smith Area’s Day of Caring.

Projects include painting, cleaning, landscaping, repairing and building in support of United Way of Fort Smith Area, its community partner agencies and local nonprofits.

“Day of Caring builds excitement for participating companies and organizations as it reinforces United Way's vision for the community. Participants get a chance to see firsthand how their investments are improving lives in the River Valley,” Mitzy Little, marketing director for United Way of Fort Smith Area, says in a news release.

Volunteers will spend either a half day or a full day working on 119 projects in the six-county area. Projects will be in Alma, Barling, Booneville, Charleston, Fort Smith, Greenwood, Lavaca, Mansfield, Mulberry, Ozark, Paris, Poteau, Sallisaw and Van Buren.

“We proudly celebrate the hard work and volunteerism in our community,” Eddie Lee Herndon, president of the United Way of Fort Smith Area, says in the release. “Last year, we had over 1,200 volunteers that worked an estimated 6,000 hours with a savings to our nonprofit agencies and community of over $144,800 in this single day of service. The projects that will be completed this year will again provide much needed help that many agencies could not afford or accomplish without this incredible day of volunteerism. We are so blessed and extremely thankful for our sponsors, partner companies and businesses, and the hundreds of volunteers that will make this day another great success.”

The Day of Caring schedule includes a kickoff breakfast at 8 a.m. Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Fort Smith. Inclement weather location will be Evans Boys and Girls Club. A kickoff breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. for Logan County volunteers at Jeral L. Hampton Meeting Place in Booneville.

A recognition lunch will be provided at the Ozark Area Youth Organization in Ozark.

Sponsors for the event are AOG, Arkansas Tech University – Ozark Campus, Arvest Bank, Baptist Health, Experian, First National Bank of Fort Smith, First Security Bank, Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gerdau, Grand Savings Bank, Harry Robinson Buick, GMC, Hope’s Creek, Mercy, OG&E, Owens Corning, Preferred Office Technologies, Regions Bank, Rheem Heart of Comfort, Sykes, Trane Custom and Westark Plumbing.

For information, visit unitedwayfortsmith.org.