The Center for Art & Education will host the Artist Workshop with Julie Mayser from 4-8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren. The event is for beginning and intermediate artists and will feature Mayser, who will introduce students to the techniques of color, value composition andmore. Demonstrations will be done in pastel; students can work in pastel, watercolor, oil or acrylic. Registration is $120 and can be done by calling (479) 474-7767.

Visit Art-Ed.org for information.