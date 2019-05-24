Butterfield Trail Middle School named winner in Garver Chain Reaction Challenge

In honor of engineering firm Garver’s 100th year, 100 schools from an 11-state area were given chain reaction STEM kits and challenged to create a Rube Goldberg-style machine that accomplishes a menial task in a complicated way, according to a news release.

As one of 100 schools selected to compete in the engineering challenge, Butterfield Trail Middle School in Van Buren was one of nine overall winners in the Garver Chain Reaction Challenge.

All entries were judged by a team of engineers from Garver and winning schools received an additional $1,000 for their STEM programs. Responding to a nationwide shortage of professional engineers, the firm hopes to inspire young learners to pursue future careers in engineering.

Video of the school's project can be seen at garverusa.com/about/centennial-celebration/butterfield-trail-middle.

ATU-Ozark celebrates commencement

Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus celebrated the 2019 Commencement at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville, Arkansas on May 8. Students and their families and friends gathered to honor 176 ATU-Ozark students who received 125 associated degrees, 80 certificates and 252 certificates of proficiency, according to a news release.

Of those students, almost 100 students wore “first generation" stoles, recognizing them as the first generation in their families to receive a higher education diploma. Sixty-four students graduated Cum Laude with at least a 3.50 GPA, 52 graduated Magna Cum Laude with at least a 3.70 GPA, and 59 students were named Summa Cum Laude, which represented a 3.90 or higher GPA.

Cherokee Nation, OSU break ground on new medical school

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Leaders from the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences gathered in Tahlequah to break ground on the 84,000-square-foot OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation, according to a news release.

The new, accredited medical school campus will be on the W.W. Hastings campus in Tahlequah, and is the first tribally affiliated medical school on tribal land in the United States.

“Health care in Indian Country took a major step forward today with the historic groundbreaking of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker says in the release. “We believe this school will produce a new wave of medical students who will possess the medical knowledge and the mindset to reside and practice in northeast Oklahoma, positively impacting Cherokee Nation health care and other health care systems across the region.”

The facility will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, lecture halls and cutting-edge technology such as computer-programmable manikins and medical simulation.

The college is slated to open with 50 students in 2020. The medical school is expected to serve 200 students when it becomes fully operational. The first graduating class is expected to complete their medical education at the new facility in May 2024. The new school will include 16 full-time faculty, five part-time faculty and numerous adjunct clinical faculty, and is certified by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation.

Students take part in STEM Olympiad

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative (GFESC) hosted the Western Arkansas STEM Olympiad on Monday. Originally scheduled to be held at Booneville but delayed because of inclement weather, the Olympiad still attracted hundreds of participants from area schools, according to a news release.

GFESC hosted the first regional STEM competition in the state nine years ago and the program has now grown to encompass most education centers and many schools across the state. In 2014, GFESC STEM attracted over 3,400 students and was recognized as the outstanding competition in the mid-south.

STEM competition strives to increase student knowledge in math and science through student investigation and engineering. Rather than memorization, STEM encourages students to examine real problems and devise ways of combating those problems.

This year, students participated in robotics, people powered vehicles, biological engineering, catapults, and egg buggy. They also programed computers to run ozbot toys through mazes as well as worked with drones.

School tents covered the coop grounds as students participated in the various events and enjoyed a day of science exploration. Participating schools included Booneville, County Line, Mansfield, Magazine, St. Josephs, Mulberry, Ozark and Paris. Area coordinators for the group are Amber Cobb of Booneville and Curtis Varnell of Paris.

Names of Note

Kenley Berry of Van Buren received certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. She will graduate from Van Buren High School on Friday.

The following area students recently graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock: Alexandra Wise-Ehlers of Alma; Emily Askew, Matthew Bridges, Elisandra Bueno, Caroline Chen, Phillip Cowan, Laura Farrell, Colleen Flanagan, Annsley Garner, Richard Gean, Maria Hindman, Nawar Hudefi, Emily Pankey and Kara Phillips, all of Fort Smith; Jordyn Cleavenger and Olivia Fritsche, both of Greenwood; Alecia Cornelison of Subiaco; and Taylor Needham of Van Buren.

Alice Anders of Fort Smith and Sydney Furney of Van Buren were named to the spring dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.

The following area students recently graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia: Michaela Finley and Dakota Shelton, both of Alma; Brittany Parker of Clarksville; and Kayla Hill, Emma Shortes, Colton Sims and Matthew Ward, all of Fort Smith.

Jamilyn Kinney of Alma was named to the spring dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barbara Johnson of Heavener, Hunter Pogue of Fort Smith and Xiaolin Huang of Shady Point recently were named to the president's honor roll at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

The following area students recently were named to the dean's honor roll at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma: Emily Busse of Stigler; Todd Crumb of Van Buren; Seth Hampton and Tyler Manifold, both of Poteau; Zana Johnson of Kinta; Arturo Ortega of Heavener; and Makenzi Potts of Howe.

Taylor Oates of Paris, Emily Richardson of Ozark and Amelia Whitkanack of Clarksville recently were named to the College of Pharmacy dean's list at Harding University in Searcy.

William Almond of Van Buren recently graduated from Lyon College in Batesville.

Antonio Johnson of Spiro recently was named to the spring dean's list at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Annette Landherr of Fort Smith recently graduated from Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Helena-West Helena.

William Spells of Lavaca recently graduated from Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge.

Trevor Riddle of Roland recently was awarded the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation scholarship.