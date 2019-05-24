Movies about one piano-pounding rock icon, several X-men heroes and villains, the fire-breathing Godzilla, restless pets, talking toys and sunglasses-loving detectives are set to roll into theaters in the coming months.

The Will Smith remake of "Aladdin" is floating onto the silver screen today, while the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will wrestle for the top box office spot beginning May 31. "Rocketman," which was directed by Dexter Fletcher, will feature "Kingsman" actor Taron Egerton as Elton John; Egerton, according to studio executives, sings much or all of the lead vocals in the film.

Being billed as a sequel to 2014's "Godzilla" and a forerunner for 2020's "Godzilla Vs. Kong," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will find Godzilla facing at least one aggressive enemy. What looks like to be a showdown in the movie's pre-release trailers has Tara Mayes excited.

"I'm a Godzilla gal, through and through," said the Fort Smith resident. "I watched the one with Bryan Cranston more than once in the theater, and I'm sure I will see this new Godzilla movie at least two times in the theater. I am ready."

Todd Allen, another Fort Smith fan, predicted that their friends and many other superhero fans will flood the theaters to catch the latest X-Men film, "Dark Phoenix," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," on June 6 and July 2, respectively.

"I'm ready to see what happens to Spider-Man in the new movie, and I'm even more pumped to watch 'Dark Phoenix,'" Allen said. "The X-Men movies are my favorite, so it will be fun to see what direction the new story goes."

Also getting word-of-mouth time from movie fans are "Shaft," which debuts June 14, and "Toy Story 4," which is set to open June 21. The former showcases John Shaft Jr. and the relatives he hires to help him, and the latter will present the next chapter in the lives of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their small pals.

"If you think about it, there's what appears to be so many good movies coming out," Mayes said. "I don't think I'm going to have enough money to buy tickets to all the movies I'm wanting to see in the next several months. I guess it might be time to start saving."

Following is a list of some of the other soon-to-be-released films:

• "Ma" — Octavia Spencer and Luke Evans star in this new horror-thriller about a lonely woman, who decides to let teenagers party at her house before revealing her strange motive. May 31. (R)

• "The Secret Life of Pets 2" — Max and his pet friends return to reveal more about what happens when their respective pet owners leave for the day. Features the voices of Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Patton Oswalt and Eric Stonestreet. June 7. (PG)

• "Late Night" — A late-night talk show host thinks her show soon might be on the chopping block. Stars Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson and John Lithgow. June 7. (R)

• "Pavarotti" — Director Ron Howard's documentary examines the music and life of Luciano Pavarotti. Stars Princess Diana, Bono, Stevie Wonder and Spike Lee. June 7. (PG-13)

• "Men in Black: International" — The Men in Black (Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson) could be facing their fiercest enemy so far — a mole within their own organization. June 14. (PG-13)

• "The Dead Don't Die" — Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Alyssa Maria App star in this story about zombies attacking a peaceful town called Centerville. June 14. (R)

• "Annabelle Comes Home" — Ed and Lorraine Warren place their deadly doll behind glass, but unholy terror awaits. June 28. (rating TBA)

• "Yesterday" — A struggling musician realizes he is the only one who remembers The Beatles. Stars Ana de Armas, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon and James Corden. June 28. (PG-13)

• "The Lion King" — Jon Favreau's live-action remake follows a young lion prince who learns about bravery. Features the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor. July 19. (rating TBA)

• "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" — A has-been TV star and his stunt double try to make it big in Hollywood in 1969. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden. July 26. (rating TBA)

• "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" — Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba lead the cast in this film about a cyber-genetically enhanced villain and those who try to stop it. Aug. 2. (rating TBA)

• "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" — A teen-aged explorer and her friends try to save two parents and learn what's behind a lost city of gold. Aug. 2. (rating TBA)

• "Artemis Fowl" — A young, Irish criminal mastermind abducts officer Holly Short for ransom to financially support the search for his missing father. Aug. 9. (rating TBA)

• "The Angry Birds Movie 2" — The fussy, flightless birds and plotting pigs decide to embark on a new adventure. Aug. 16. (rating TBA)

• "Angel Has Fallen" — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is wrongly accused of attemping to assassinate a high-profile official. Stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. Aug. 23. (rating TBA)