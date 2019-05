The Fort Smith Fire Department will host a recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and again June 15 at the center court and parking lot of Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave. The event calls all recent high school graduates who are 18 or older and have a passion to contribute to the community. Attendees can visit with members of the Fort Smith Fire Department and learn how to make fire-fighting a lifelong career.

Visit the Fort Smith Fire Department Facebook page for information.