Summer is finally here. Godzilla says so.

Everyone's favorite radioactive, fire-breathing monster has returned in the new, highly anticipated film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," and the giant beast's building-crushing stomps, tail-swirling habit and piercing, echoing howl prove that Godzilla is a tough king to conquer.

Rated PG-13 and starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Ken Watanabe, director/co-writer Michael Dougherty's sequel to 2014's "Godzilla" (and forerunner to next year's "Godzilla Vs. Kong") puts the audience back in front of Godzilla, the prehistoric creature that initially was revived and empowered by nuclear radiation. This time, however, Godzilla is far from alone, as (warning: a spoiler or two ahead!) the three-headed Monster Zero/King Ghidorah and other "titan" monsters vie for world domination and screen time.

Although there is a wonderful charm to the slightly crude special effects of the Godzilla films of the 1960s and '70s — the imagery of stunt workers in rubber monster suits pulverizing miniature buildings in those older Godzilla films, like the 25-foot mechanical shark in "Jaws," still holds up in its own way today — the CGI-created visuals and the sound effects of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" are spectacular. The new scenes involving Godzilla, Mothra and the lightning-loving Monster Zero are gorgeous from a photographer's standpoint, and the careful use of color schemes for the monsters that never calls too much attention to itself is pure genius.

The audio landscape, whether it's during a full-fledged monster battle or when one creature is simply breathing during a quiet moment, is a wonderful balance to what is seen in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." The movie's profanity doesn't get too out of control — there is one F-bomb and a few other curse words that threaten to break the viewer's concentration away from the on-screen activities. For the most part, the filmmakers do a good job of keeping most of the dialogue in more family friendly territory.

Going against the grain of so many other new and recent movie releases, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" features violence that is toned down. At times, the violence occurs completely off-camera. One would be hard-pressed to find blood and guts during any segment of the movie.

Fans of Godzilla and similar types of monster/sci-fi movies no doubt are hoping that "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" becomes a commercial and artistic champ at the box office. The new movie effortlessly lines up more creatures and more havoc to visit the Silver Screen in the coming years. Let's hope it happens. Godzilla and the other titans certainly deserve it.

Final grade: B+