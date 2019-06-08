Every time she looks at her father, DeAnn Stokes still sees her hero.

Stokes is a Fort Smith resident who still loves and respects her father, 85-year-old Olan Burns, and she continues to have a positive outlook when discussing the fact that her father is living with Alzheimer's disease. Stokes admitted to leaning heavily on prayer and a habit of seeing the lighter side of life when interacting with her father.

"I like to say that God and humor are helping us get through," Stokes said. "Alzheimer's isn't funny, of course, but you try to laugh it off and you share the good with each other.

"If your loved one remembers a story differently or they think the directions to a store are another way, you go along with it," she added. "You be there for them."

For Stokes, recognizing and addressing early signs of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are critical to every family. She is helping promote Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month this month, and she has been selected to serve as the co-chairperson for the Alzheimer's Association's 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's event. The walk will take place Sept. 21 on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

"With my family, we were fortunate and unfortunate enough to have a plan in place for him," Stokes said of Burns, who played for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team in the 1950s. "Dad was one of nine siblings, and four of those siblings had Alzheimer's. We were sort of ready to have a plan in place."

The signs of her father's condition became apparent during a family vacation in Florida about 10 years ago, Stokes said. Burns, who previously was independent, refused to leave the side of his wife, Carole, throughout the entire vacation.

"Dad wouldn't even let mom sit on the beach by herself," Stokes said. "That wasn't normal for him. It was very, very telling.

"And it wasn't so much as being really hard on everyone else, because it was hardest on my mom," she added. "It was a discussion about what mom will do and the fact that she has to live with this the rest of her life. Mom helps, and we all help."

Kristen Dickins, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association, Arkansas Chapter, agreed that early detection, early discussions and early planning need to be a priority for everyone. She and others are promoting the association's "Time to Talk" campaign, which encourages individuals and families to discuss their concerns and observations with the person they believe to be demonstrating signs of Alzheimer's or other types of dementia.

"There are 60,000 Arkansans living with Alzheimer's, and Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country; unfortunately, there's no cure," Dickins said. "There are ways to detect the warning signs, which can include the person starting to withdraw from life — our website, Alz.org, has a detailed section that discusses those warning signs.

"And we do want people to know that instigating the conversation sooner can help with early diagnosis," she added. "That can allow more time for critical planning, so it's important for people to recognize the warning signs and have that conversation."

According to a 2018 Alzheimer's Association survey, three out of four individuals admitted that addressing Alzheimer's-related concerns with a loved one would be "challenging." Of those surveyed, 76 percent said they would be afraid of offending a family member by bringing up the subject, and 69 percent feared they would "ruin" the relationship with the individual they believe to be showing signs of dementia.

The survey also states that 38 percent of people would wait until a family member's symptoms worsened before sharing their concerns.

"It is interesting that nine out of 10 individuals surveyed said they would want someone to tell them they were showing signs of Alzheimer's or another form of dementia," Dickins said. "They want to be told themselves, but they are less inclined to bring it up for others."

Dickins and Stokes both said they encourage anyone with concerns or questions about the Alzheimer's Association's free programs to call the organization's 24-hour hot line at (800) 272-3900.

"There are meetings — my mom has used this for the meetings and programs — where people can just sit and talk with other people who are experiencing what you are experiencing," Stokes said. "That has been so helpful. I know it can help other people."