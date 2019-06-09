River Valley Writers: Members meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd.,Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs. Members meet for social time at 6 p.m. Monday, family dinner at 6:30 p.m. for a $5 donation and meeting to follow.

River Valley Landlords Association: Members meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Police Department Community Room, 100 S. 10th St., Fort Smith. Call William Jones at (479) 461-3832.

Western Arkansas/Eastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith.

American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31: Dinner meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvard in Fort Smith. Dinner cost is $5. All veterans are welcome. Call John Hendrick at (760) 774-8198.

Sebastian County Democratic Central Committee: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Riverfront Park Event Building, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. Everyone is welcome.

Step In Time Dance Class: Advanced Fox Trot dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Waltz lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

Fort City Daystar Riders Chapter CMA 378: Meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin', 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Cedarville Community Center.

Toddler Tuesdays: Meets 11 a.m. to noon at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Ages 18 months to 4 years. Adult must attend with child. Call (479) 784-2787.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Sebastian County Law Library Board: Meets at noon Tuesday at Sebastian County Law Library, 100 N. 16th St., Fort Smith. Meetings are open to the public. Call (479) 783-4730.

The National Association of Current and Retired Federal Employees: Members meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith.

Crawford County Genealogical Society: Members meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Suite 101, Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Civil Air Patrol: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

River Valley Toastmasters: Meets at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday in the McAuley Room at Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Max Klein at (901) 488-7461.

River Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Ladies Auxiliary: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Stollard Headquarters, 11821 Darby Ave., Barling. Call Robert Rivera at (479) 522-4286 or Patsy Lambert at (479) 414-4190. (2nd Tuesday).

Disabled American Veterans LeFlore County Chapter 63: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Poteau Convention Center, 100 Pirate Lane, Poteau. Call Jim Lutz at (918) 436-2598.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets 7-8 a.m. Wednesday at Calico County, 2401 S. 56th St., Fort Smith.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio — Artist Talk: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Fort Smith Professional Women’s Network: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Meredith Milam at (479) 629-5747.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N. Broadway St., Poteau.

Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.): Meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call 479-783-0229.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-2727.

Fort Smith Historical Society: Members meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Introduction to Buddhism: Meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at Disable American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Altrusa International Club of Fort Smith: Current and prospective members meet at noon Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call P.J. Williams at (479) 675-6749.

Drop in and Draw: Meets 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center.

Chapters on Main Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chapters on Main Street Book Store, 816 Main St., Van Buren.

Albert Pike Numismatic Society: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Creekmore Park Community Room, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith.

The Well-Armed Woman River Valley Shooting Chapter: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Old Fort Gun Club, 4999 Westville Road, Van Buren. Email twawarrv@gmail.com.

Fort Smith Photographic Alliance: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Elks Lodge: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elks Lodge, 5504 Massard Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 478-1060.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, 1500 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Writers Group: Meets at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Story Time for 18 Months to 4 Years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday in The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

River Valley Community Action Network: Members meet at noon Friday at Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-7837.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Member-hosted breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

New Beginning Family Ministry Free Community Dinner and Clothing Giveaway: Held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Beginning Family Ministry, 305 S. Saddler St., Poteau.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

