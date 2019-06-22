It will happen in a new location and it will offer both familiar highlights and a bold, new flavor, according to one official.

The annual Fort Smith Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 6:45 p.m. July 4 at Ross Pendergraft Park and the Fort Smith National Historic Site in downtown Fort Smith, and will feature an entertainment stage on South Third Street between Garrison and Rogers avenues, said David Roberts, producer for the event.

"We have kind of a revamped lineup and a new location, so it's going to be an exciting time for everyone," he said. "We have exciting bands set to play, and there will be an outstanding fireworks show this year."

Pendergraft Park and the area surrounding Fort Smith National Historic Site were selected to host the free, all-ages event because of the recent flooding of the event's usual site, Harry E. Kelley Park; the flooding has made it necessary for the cleanup and repair of the flood-damaged Harry E. Kelley Park, Roberts said.

"We are excited to announce that we will be partnering this year with our friends at the Fort Smith National Historic Site to serve as the location for this year's celebration," said Fort Smith Mayor George McGill.

Music this year will be provided by member of the River Valley Community Band, Mr. Cabbagehead & the Screamin' Radishes and Larry B & the Cradle Rockers, and concessions and free shuttle transportation will be available, Roberts said. Shuttles will begin at 6 p.m. along Garrison and Rogers avenues.

"We have a very interesting location for the concert, with the audience sitting on the lawn at the Fort Smith National Historic Site," Roberts said. "The Fort Smith National Historic Site is a beautiful area."

The fireworks display is timed to begin at 9:30 p.m. The parking lots of Bricktown Brewery and Pendergraft Park will be the sites of concessions, which will be provided by the River Valley Food Truck Association, according to Claude Legris, executive director for the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Plans also call for having the Park at West End and the Riverfront Skate & Bike Park be open to the public during the event.

"After all we've been through together," McGill said of the recent flooding. "We owe ourselves a big celebration this year. We will celebrate our nation's birth and the strength and resilience of Fort Smith and the Arkansas River Valley."

Roberts agreed.

"It's hard to say exactly how many people will be there, but I think we'll see a larger crowd than in the past because of the new location," he said. "Plus, people are ready for something fun. We've put some effort into this and it will be a really good show.

"The mayor has had head-strong hopes that we can make this something special this year," Roberts added. "With the difficulties with the tornado and flooding, Fort Smith needs to party."