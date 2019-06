Richard and Cathy Gifford of Van Buren celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 20, 2019. They were married June 20, 1969, at First Methodist Church in Van Buren.

The couple has one son, Jeff Gifford and wife Carrie; one daughter, Angie Kalmijn and husband Mark; and four grandchildren, Emma and Laney Gifford and Christian and Chandler Dye.

A drop-in reception for friends and family is planned for Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Madame's Main Attraction, 701 Main St., Van Buren.