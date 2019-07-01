Monday

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Call (479) 785-0405.

Laptime Story Time (0-24 months): Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

Adult figure drawing class: Meets at 1-3 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to CrystalBridges.org for information.

Summer Movies: Begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Maker Monday: DIY Airplanes & Gliders: Held from 2-3 p.m. at the Dallas Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St. Call (479) 484-5650.

Airplane Challenge for children and tweens: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Ice Cream Social: Begins at 3 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

STEAM Team: Galaxy Slime: Held from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Friends of the Library: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest in Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Mountainburg Book Club for adults and seniors: Begins at 5 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Citizens Climate Lobby of Fort Smith: Meets at 6 pm. at First Christian Church DOC, 3501 Rogers Ave.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Hwy. Call (479) 434-6285 or email TWilson@RecoveryHHI.org.

VFW Post 1322: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 23 N. 20th St. in Van Buren. Call Todd Willey at (479) 857-6069. Ladies Auxiliary meets at same time and place; call Renee Mansfield at (479) 208-2702.

Fort Smith Area Amateur Radio Club QRP Pizza Bash: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Cavanaugh Pizza, 3111 Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith. Call Mike Cole at (918) 427-1431.

Fort Smith Civil War Round Table: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Davis Room on the second floor of the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Larry Puckett at (479) 769-4738.

St. Anne’s Society bingo fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St. Proceeds go to help those in need.

Step In Time Dance Class: Beginner West Coast Swing dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Cha Cha lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Meets at 7 p.m. at Western Sizzlin, 5720 Rogers Ave. Call Louis or Pam Wofford at (479) 883-6146.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday’s calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.