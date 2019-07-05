A beer-sampling journey that includes live music, art and exercise is awaiting all fans of fun and the outdoors, said one official.

The fourth annual Ales for Trails Craft Beer Festival will be 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 10 at Harry E. Kelley Park, 121 Riverfront Drive, and the blacklight- and neon-themed event will feature more than 350 craft beers, more than 40 Arkansas-made brews, live music, a neon art display, a Baggo tournament, a 5K run, rides and more, said Griffin Hanna, a member of the Ales for Trails Brew Crew.

"We are really excited about it this year; we can't wait," he said of the fundraiser, which will raise money for the Fort Smith trail system. "We're going to have two giant tents and large-scale tables to help recreate the look and vibe of a German beer festival. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Standing 19 feet in height, the large tents will will stretch over 100 feet long in the park; the tents will help carry out the "blacklight/neon" theme as soon as it gets dark and will offer fans, flooring, seating and tables, Hanna said.

"There will be areas in there where people can bring food in and enjoy themselves and the event," he said.

One of the festival's new aspects will be the inclusion of more than 40 brews made within the state of Arkansas, and a special Arkansas craft beer sampling tent will be found alongside the event's "main beer tents," Hanna said.

"The beer tents are exciting, and we're really glad to be offering so many types of craft beer and helping support local brews," he said. "And for those who don't like craft beer, there will be some great domestic beer for sale."

Those who will be providing the memorable live music will be the Dallas-based band, Time Machine, and Oklahoma City's DJ Lite Brite, and the event's Beer Run/Color Fun Run and Bike Poker Ride are sure to inspire and entertain, Hanna said. The Poker Bike Ride will include an 11½-mile route along the riverfront and a prize for the best hand. Participants will receive a beer following the ride, which will begin at 4 p.m. at the Greg Smith River Trail.

Also set to take place on the Greg Smith River Trail is the 5K Beer Run/Color Fun Run, which will include "a splash of color" beginning at 6 p.m., Hanna said. This event will come complete with three optional beers at the beginning, middle and end of the race. Participants will be greeted by supporters, who will "paint" the racers with colored powder, Hanna said.

"We think it will be fun to have people color the participants with colored powder as they run," he said. "That's something that is different and it will be a lot of fun."

The festival, which also will offer fun for any and all non-drinkers, drew about 2,500 attendants and raised $50,000 for the trail system last year, Hanna said.

"We're always optimistic to raise money each year, and we think a good goal to set is $30,000 for this year," he said. "Anything that might be raised above that will be wonderful and appreciated."

In addition to providing "fun for all," Ales for Trails also is the perfect promotion piece to stress the importance of a community's trail system, Hanna said.

"For a community — for Fort Smith and really any community — a trail system is very important," he said. "A trail system helps support a healthy lifestyle for people. It encourages them to get off the couch and go outside.

"And not only is it a great way to improve or maintain health, but there's an economic angle to having a trail system in the community," Hanna added. "With a trail system, you have foot traffic, and people want to put up businesses by that foot traffic, and it encourages people to move to Fort Smith and it encourages young people to stay in Fort Smith."

Kathleen Hanna, marketing director for the festival, agreed.

"I am most excited to incorporate other types of activities that utilize trails, such as the Bike Poker Ride, and to include art in the festival," she said. "Another aspect of the festival we are excited about is, we will be amping up our efforts in the local craft beer tent. We hope to draw a larger crowd from all parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma."

Ales for Trails general admission tickets are $15, while a Brew Pass is $35 and a VIP Brew Pass will cost $75. Registration is $15 for Bike Poker Ride, the Beer Run and the Color Fun Run, and $20 for the Baggo tournament. Tickets can be purchased and registration can be done by visiting Ales4Trails.com and Buy.KisTicket.com.

Those seeking more information can visit the 2019 Ales 4 Trails Festival (Blacklight) Facebook page for information.

"We've been working on having this become the No. 1 beer festival in the state of Arkansas," Hanna said. "Now what No. 1 means can be up to interpretation, but we just want people to come on down and have a great time with us. Ales for Trails is family friendly and it's for the community."