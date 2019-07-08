Monday

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Meets at 7 a.m. at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs; members meet for social time at 6 p.m. Monday, family dinner at 6:30 p.m. for a $5 donation and meeting to follow.

STEM Week Activities: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Call (479) 785-0405.

Embroiders’ Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

Laptime Story Time (0-24 months): Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

Adult Coloring: Held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Summer Movies: Begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Community Coding Club: Meets from 2-3 p.m. at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28 St.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

River Valley Landlords Association: Meets at 5:45 p.m. at Fort Smith Police Department Community Room, 100 S. 10th St. Call William Jones at (479) 461-3832.

Zonta Club: Meets at 6 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Judi Hansen at (479) 414-9117.

Western Arkansas/Eastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road.

Sebastian County Democratic Central Committee: Meets at 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Event Building, 121 Riverfront Drive. Everyone is welcome.

Step In Time Dance Class: Beginner West Coast Swing dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Cha Cha lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

St. Anne’s Society bingo fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St. Proceeds go to help those in need.

Book Talk for adults and seniors: Meets 7-8 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Fort City Daystar Riders Chapter CMA 378: Meets at 7 p.m. at Western Sizzlin, 5200 Towson Ave.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Hwy. Call (479) 434-6285 or email TWilson@RecoveryHHI.org.

