Joe and Tanya Bullington of Lavaca announce the wedding of their daughter, Courtney Lynn, to Kevin Michael Taylor, son of Michael and Ellen Taylor of Ogallala, Colorado. The two were married June 2, 2019, at Custer State Park in Custer, South Dakota.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado and a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service in Trenton, Nebraska. The bride is a graduate of Lavaca High School and a sales associate for Walmart in McCook, Nebraska, where the couple lives. She is the granddaughter of Mary Carter of Fort Smith.