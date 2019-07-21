Sounds, images, games and food paying homage to Woodstock are coming to Fort Smith.

The Woodstock 50th Anniversary Open Mic Night will be 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Dewey's Cafe inside the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The free, all-ages event will boast music, poetry, games, food and prizes that will fall in line with the theme of the legendary Woodstock music festival, which drew more than 400,000 attendees and helped solidify the musical careers of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Ritchie Havens, Joe Cocker, The Who, Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and many others, said Sam Bradley, manager for Dewey's Cafe.

"The 50th anniversary of Woodstock just so happens to land on Aug. 15, the day we will be doing our monthly Open Mic Night at Dewey's," Bradley said. "We do Open Mic Night here every third Thursday of the month, and we think our Woodstock version will be special."

All area residents and visitors are invited to watch and listen to the music and poetry, play games, share stories and take in the "cool, fun activities," he said.

"We plan on having some fun name tags here for the event; my name tag will say, 'Samtana,'" Bradley said, referring to Woodstock performer Carlos Santana. "I think we'll have Purple Haze Italian Cream Soda and prizes like a Jimi Hendrix DVD — fun stuff like that."

Rolling Stone Magazine listed the original 1969 Woodstock festival as No. 19 of the "50 Moments that Changed the History of Rock and Roll." The three-day event, which was captured in the Academy Award-winning 1970 documentary film, "Woodstock." Future "Goodfellas" director Martin Scorsese was one of seven editors credited on the "Woodstock" movie.

Diane Holwick, assistant director for the Fort Smith Public Library, agreed with Bradley that the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Open Mic Night will be an upbeat affair for all.

"We are hoping that community members who might have attended the music festival will stop by to share a story or remembrance, or anyone who enjoys music from the era might bring their guitar and play us a tune," she said.

"The event will be great as a part of the Woodstock Week celebration where cafe visitors can enjoy themed food and beverages, such as Santana Banana Smoothie or some Grateful Bread, Holwick added. "It also gives our staff a chance to be creative and do something different during Woodstock Week and at the special open mic night event."

Woodstock also birthed two popular soundtrack albums and Joni Mitchell's song, "Woodstock," and was captured in the Academy Award-winning 1970 documentary film "Woodstock." Posters, T-shirts and stickers showing Woodstock's famous art design — a white dove resting between a person's hand and a guitar headstock — still are seen often today, Bradley said.

"We're going to have a lot of fun, and hopefully we'll have even more people attend because of the Woodstock anniversary," he said. "I think it will be a good time for everyone to enjoy."

Like every Open Mic Night at Dewey's Cafe, the Woodstock celebration will include family friendly music and will provide an "inviting, laid-back atmosphere" for musicians and poets of all skill levels and experience, Bradley said.

"We have some talented performers each month at Open Mic Night," he said. "There's one girl who has the voice of an angel, and she has no formal training at all. She's still in her teens — a lot of people at Open Mic Night are kids and have their parents film them — and there's a couple of our regular musicians older than me.

"And we do tell the musicians, poets and comedians to keep it PG-13 or better," Bradley added. "And we want people to know that we are a coffee shop, so we still serve customers during Open Mic Night. It's all good, and the Woodstock theme will be really fun."