Comedian/actor/singer Preacher Lawson will perform part of his Get To Know Me Tour at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Lawson is known for winning the 2015 Funniest Comedian In Florida Award and the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition Award. Tickets are $20 and $50 and can be purchased by calling (479) 222-6186 and at TempleLive.com.

Visit PreacherLawson.com for information.