A dusting of curry flavors this simple chicken dish. There's no slicing or dicing for this meal. Ready-to-eat shredded carrots can be found in the produce section of the supermarket. They're added to the rice just after the rice is cooked, warming them through while keeping their crisp texture.

The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavor to the dish.

CURRY-KISSED CHICKEN

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1½ tablespoons curry powder

¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Olive oil spray

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup water

2 tablespoons apricot jam

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

¼ cup slice scallions

Place curry powder on a plate. Remove visible fat from chicken toss the chicken thighs in the curry powder, making sure all sides are coated. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the chicken and saute 4 minutes per side. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a plate. Turn up the heat and add the water and apricot jam to the skillet and simmer 2 minutes stirring to melt jam. Add cream and simmer 1 minute to thicken sauce. Simmer a little longer if needed to thicken sauce. Spoon sauce over chicken. Sprinkle scallions on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 369 calories (43% from fat), 17.7 g fat (6.9 g saturated, 5.6 g monounsaturated), 181 mg cholesterol, 34.7 g protein, 17.5 g carbohydrates, 2.9 g fiber, 174 mg sodium.

RICE AND CARROTS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 package microwave brown rice

½ cup shredded carrots

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 { cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Place in a bowl and stir in shredded carrots. Add oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 237 calories (23% from fat), 6 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 2.7 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.4 g protein, 41.4 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fiber, 25 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is an author of more than 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.) Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.