The Beatles Trivia Night event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dewey's Cafe inside the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Participants will be tested on their knowledge about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band in this free event. Attendees can play solo or as a team (up to four members).

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.