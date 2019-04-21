Man has needs. Our first need is to be righteous, right, because judgment on sin is coming. We have many other needs such as food, clothing, shelter, relationships and education. We look for a source to supply our needs and explain life. Americans are so blessed to be given the answers almost before we begin the search. Why am I here? How did I get here? I sense there’s a Higher Power. My conscience speaks of right and wrong. I learn there is a God and “every good gift and every perfect gift” (James 1:17) comes from Him.

God desires us, wanted us even before we were born. He is the Father of all people. We are His offspring through creation and He is forming a family of worshippers through spiritual rebirth and wants every person to belong. We look to Him in reverence and know He “shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19). Our knowledge of Him produces worship if we receive Him.

“O worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness: fear before him, all the earth” (Psalm 96:9). To worship is to pay honor, respect and reverence; to adore. True worship exists in the heart and mind. Outward acts are expressions of the inward being. The bowed head, lifted head, lifted hands and kneeling can be genuine or empty. Singing of Him, praying, and church attendance are good if sincere and hearty but can be lukewarm and without true adoration. Today’s plan of worship is actual and not ritual. God is a Spirit. Man is a spiritual being and must worship God “in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24).

True worship involves the keeping of God’s commandments; and if we adore Him, we will. There is a strange embarrassment in human nature at the mention of God or the worship of God, yet not so strange in light of the fact that “the carnal mind is enmity against God” (Romans 8:7). “Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of the Farther with the holy angels” (Mark 8:38). We shouldn’t blush at the mention of God before this world and be at ease with sin.

Outward expressions are somewhat affected by culture, sometimes personality, but the reality God desires is the sincerity of a person who recognizes God as the holy, righteous and loving Father and who gives his life to Him. Are we comfortable with God only at church, or do we speak of Him and put His principles into practice in the home, the workplace, school and everywhere we go? He must be first. When He is, we are lifted up and blessed greatly.

“I will that men pray everywhere, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting” (1Timothy 2:8).

“Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is to come” (Revelation 4:8).

The song of the saved is, “Great and marvelous are thy works, Lord God Almighty; just and true are thy ways, thou King of saints” (Revelation 15:3).

Betty Carlton, April 16, 2019