We can find fitness in any position, whether it’s sitting, standing or lying on the floor. And many exercises are emulating other physical movements to create a simulation or practice for the real thing.

In any case, you know your restrictions and limitations and everything can be modified.

Our move today is a pilates swimmer. You will need a flat surface and a yoga mat for this exercise.

You will be working your whole backside, from your shoulders to your toes. (Back, glutes, hamstrings and calves.)

Begin this exercise by lying flat on your stomach on your mat, on the floor. Extend both arms straight out in front of you, and extend both legs straight behind you. Focus on elongating the body from wall to wall.

Now, rolling your shoulders back and down and keeping your neck neutral tighten the core, and squeeze in the glutes by lifting your legs slightly off the floor, with pointed toes.

This move is called a swimming exercise for obvious reasons. Imagine your self moving your arms and legs in a pool of water.

Proceed to start lifting and lowering your arms and legs at the same time as if you were paddling your self along in the pool.

This motion will be very small, as you lift one arm and one leg, you will lower the opposite arm and leg just before touching before. And continue alternating side to side.

Keeping your core very strong and solid, you can speed this movement up to a quicker pace for added intensity.

Or keep it slow and feel each and every muscle tightening and toning with every paddle.

Continue this swimming motion for a determined amount of time, shooting for at least 20 to 30 seconds. Take a small break, then continue on for at least three sets.

You will find this exercise in many pilates and yoga style class sessions. But this move is also great added into any floor routine that you choose.



Marlo Alleva, a group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.