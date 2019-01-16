In a statement released by email Tuesday morning, Jan. 15, the Clinton School Board announced it is hiring a new superintendent to begin his term July 1.

The statement as follows: “In a unanimous vote Monday, the Clinton School Board chose an alum of CHS (class of 1986) as Superintendent for the coming school year of 2019-2020. Jay Chalk is currently Superintendent at Atkins and was previously principal at Gravette in Northwest Arkansas. His contract will begin July 1st. Chalk’s mother, Barbara, lives at Dennard.”

The statement was signed, “Sherrin Newland Richardson, President, Clinton School Board.”

Richardson, contacted by phone, had no further statement on the matter at this time.

The Atkins School District website lists Chalk as “…a twenty-seven year veteran of providing instructional leadership to elementary and secondary schools in both the public and private educational settings in Texas and Arkansas. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas and his Masters of Education degree from Harding University. He is currently in the editing process to complete his dissertation for the Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership.”

Chalk was not available for comment at press time.