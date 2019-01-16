Wednesday, The Bookmobile will be at the Tilly store, 10:30 a.m. and Zion Hill at 11:30 a.m.



Sunday, it’s the “Super Blood Wolf Moon.” “Super” because it’s closer than usual, “Blood” due to its coppery red color during total eclipse and “Wolf” due to Native American lore. Earth’s shadow begins crossing the lunar disk at 9:34 p.m. Totality begins at 10:41 p.m. and lasts for 62 minutes. Let’s hope the weather cooperates as there will not be another total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021.



February 28 is the last day of archery season for deer. Check the Regs for details.



Former long-time Crabtree correspondent Opal Tester called to share. She has interesting info about the Crabtree area she’s sending by snail mail that will appear here in the future. We both will miss Verl Jackson who passed recently. His remains were buried at the military cemetery in Little Rock. She said her son Ralph had moved into her old Crabtree home site. She’s not been able to visit yet as her daughter Diana, who she now lives with in Conway, has not been feeling well. Opal said her own health was good and mentioned her great aunt who is 103. With related genes like that she thinks she could have a lot of years in front of her still.



My few remaining vegetables in the garden (lettuce, Swiss chard, kale, radish) may finally end if the predicted cold front towards the weekend materializes. Thankfully my friend Lalla encouraged me to start seeds indoors and they have started to sprout. We love to see things growing.



If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.