Dry town

We came out a while ago in favor of the county going wet. We did this for two reasons: One, that the tax revenues would have a positive impact on (strained) county revenues, and two, that however you feel about alcohol consumption, keeping its consumption above the surface, as it were, promotes proper treatment of any abuse issues.

(This is essentially an overview of our stand, placed here in order to get to the next point.)

We encouraged a wet county in this space, and each time we did so received a surprising amount of positive feedback. We admit, we expected more “How dare you!” type responses, but in fact can’t recall getting anything of that nature.

People who spoke with us were in favor of the county going wet. Not just those people who like to knock back a couple beers from to time (bless their hearts), but those who really like the idea of tax revenues on alcohol sales not going to neighboring counties. (Strangely, the whole “Keep it above the surface” thing never came up in these casual conversations.)

And so it was with some surprise last night when Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger told us that, really, nobody had reached out to him or his office in getting a wet vote on the ballot in Van Buren County.

This need for doing so has been a regular topic at Fairfield Bay council meetings with that city’s emphasis on attracting visitors, and has morphed over the months from “This is something the county should do” to “This is likely to be something Cleburne County is going to do,” where “do” means “get it on the 2020 ballot.”

Long story short, nobody wants to step up and do the work and, more to the point, nobody wants to spend the money it would take to get the work done. And let’s not kid ourselves: Getting a wet vote on the ballot would require no small expense. Wellenberger estimated it at about $100,000 to get it on the ballot – more than a single city could take on, certainly.

In fairness, we get that. Anyone standing up before their, let’s say City Council around here to declare “We need to spend the money on this” in Van Buren County would be suspect. Where is any one entity going to come up with the money to see something like this through?

We would like to see, before this wet thing is finally pushed out to another county some meeting of the minds between those representing various government entities to see if they, as a group, are able to put something together in order to get this on the ballot.

We are skeptical. Money’s tight in Van Buren County and naysayers, for whatever reason, seem to have the biggest microphone.

Still, if you want something to happen you have to do something. We want something to happen. We know we are not alone, yet are surprisingly lonely.

John 8: 21-30

Dispute Over Who Jesus Is

21 Once more Jesus said to them, “I am going away, and you will look for me, and you will die in your sin. Where I go, you cannot come.”

22 This made the Jews ask, “Will he kill himself? Is that why he says, ‘Where I go, you cannot come’?”

23 But he continued, “You are from below; I am from above. You are of this world; I am not of this world. 24 I told you that you would die in your sins; if you do not believe that I am he, you will indeed die in your sins.”

25 “Who are you?” they asked.

“Just what I have been telling you from the beginning,” Jesus replied. 26 “I have much to say in judgment of you. But he who sent me is trustworthy, and what I have heard from him I tell the world.”

27 They did not understand that he was telling them about his Father. 28 So Jesus said, “When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am he and that I do nothing on my own but speak just what the Father has taught me. 29 The one who sent me is with me; he has not left me alone, for I always do what pleases him.” 30 Even as he spoke, many believed in him.