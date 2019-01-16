The 2018 year ended for Fairfield Bay Emergency Medical Services with 684 ambulance runs. Even though this averaged slightly less than two ambulance calls per day it was well below the record setting 804 ambulance calls of 2017. EMS is happy that we have dropped well below that record number. I keep telling our Captain Andrea Notz that the decrease in ambulance calls is due to these newspaper articles that are helping the residents of Fairfield Bay stay healthy.

The 684 ambulance runs are further broken down into 539 emergency runs and 145 non-emergency runs. So when you see an ambulance out on the road without lights and siren it maybe still on its way to help a Fairfield Bay neighbor. Fairfield Bay EMS has 2 ambulances which are stationed at the Department of Public Safety Building. One ambulance is staffed on a daily basis and a second crew will be called in if the first ambulance has to leave the bay area on an extended hospital run. Last year the majority of hospital runs were to Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton. In addition to the Clinton hospital, Fairfield Bay EMS took patients to 11 other Arkansas hospitals. The decision on which hospital to use in based on patient choice and which hospital can provide the best patient care. EMS is assisted in hospital choice by the Arkansas Trauma System which keeps track of doctors and specialists on duty at the different hospitals.

Fairfield Bay EMS flew 57 patients out on Air-Ambulances last year. EMS uses the services of Air-Evac and Survival Flight for these Air-Ambulance flights. Patients are flown out for strokes, heart attacks and major traumas. The flight services can get a patient to the major hospitals in less than 30 minutes from lift off at the DPS helicopter pads. Our record from the time of the call to 9-1-1 to the helicopter landing at a Little Rock hospital with the patient was 38 minutes. For many patients these flights are not just a matter of life or death but in receiving timely critical care which allows them to quickly return to a full active life.

Both of these air-ambulance services offer low cost memberships that will cover any costs for their services that are not covered by your insurance. Group rates may be available. Informational fliers are available at DPS and other area businesses. Information and registration can be obtained by contacting the flight services at:

Air Evac: 501 428-6861 or nikki.murdock@AirMedCareNetwork.com

Survival Flight: 501 691-3847 or cnewberry@survivalflightinc.com

Survival Flight flies a larger helicopter which allows them to carry a patient that is over 350 pounds and can carry an additional passenger as in such cases when a parent needs to accompany a child. If you are in need of air-ambulance services please advise the EMS crew of your preference or membership coverage.