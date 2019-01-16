Grateful for Goals

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom,” Marcel Proust.

This quote couldn't be more appropriate for how Sean and I ended our week. It's the first month of the year and for our non-profit organization it's also a month of planning and our quarterly board meeting. The market is so near and dear to my heart that I just really don't know where I would be without the board members who are now family, that continue to work side by side with me, who plan, give and inspire me to keep going. We've come a long way baby, from that first planning meeting and that first speech, “If I build it, will you come?”

We celebrated our success with a Snowman party where we were allowed to eat dessert first (since snowmen are built from the bottom up), we played some silly games then ended our afternoon with our first meeting of the year. In 2019 we are planning a Dirty Farmers Community Market six year reunion celebration for May, a Greater Good Softball Tournament in June and of course our major fundraiser, the Dirty Bowl football game in August and September. We have really blossomed these last six years and couldn't have done it without our dedicated board, our family and friends who continue to see our vision and support our efforts. We have so much more to look forward to, so many seniors we want to reach, “Aim for the highest that's within us,” Sean Sikes. I'm looking forward to the harvest of this year’s efforts.

Many of us set personal and professional goals with the New Year. Setting and achieving these goals can be scary, exciting, certainly challenging, rewarding and even disheartening at times. Regardless of the goal, the true travesty is to have a goal that you never act upon. The year has just begun and I'm pleased to say that things are looking pretty good. Certain goals have already been met and worked upon while others are waiting to take flight. I think it might be best to repeat this phrase daily, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, I'll always get up after I fall. And whether I run, walk or have to crawl, I'll set my goals and achieve them all.”

How do you go about achieving those goals? How do you move a mountain? One shovel at a time and when you can, gather together those friends who have heavy equipment like a loader and a dump truck.

Your kindness challenge for the week: Write a kind message or a note of encouragement on a napkin and leave it at the restaurant for someone else to find.

The creek is chilly but not too high so if you'd like to book a stay, or pay us a visit, give us a call. If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.