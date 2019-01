The Mona Lisa Cafe, in Shirley, was nominated to the Department or Arkansas Heritage’s 2019 Food Hall of Fame recently.

The restaurant, a landmark in Shirley on Highway 9, was one of 260 selected for the honor, “…in the running of about 100,” proprietor Lisa Hackett said.

Hackett is also the City of Shirley Mayor.

“Thank you, Van Buren County, for honoring me and allowing me to service you good home-cooked meals,” Hackett said in a statement.