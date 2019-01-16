What is God’s greatest desire? The thing He wants out of everything He has done? His aim for the creation of mankind? What is He after? What is the chief desire of His heart? We don’t have to guess about this.

He has created and redeemed to obtain thing – a wife for His Son. That wife is His church. The first marriage was performed in Eden, way back in the beginning. God created everything, then the animals, then man. While Adam was naming the animals, he must have noticed there was two of everything. There were not two humans. He found no mate among the animals. So God put him to sleep and while he was asleep God took one of his ribs and created a woman, exclusively for him.

Like him in every way, except for gender. Male and female created He them. This very incident was taken by God in the New Testament as the foundation for the marriage.

Paul in Ephesians 5:31 quotes Genesis: “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.”

Made in the image of God, Adam desired a wife above all things. Animals and not even God Himself could complete him. He wanted a mate. The image of God in Adam revealed this is why God created man and Paul tells us it is why He redeemed man by taking on human flesh. He desired a wife. That’s why the marriage is the dramatization of God’s whole purpose for creation. God put Jesus to sleep (death) and out of Him has come His bride.

Nothing so honors God as a good marriage.

Terry Simpson is pastor at Grace Church, Clinton