Meet Jax, a male cat ready for adoption. Jax is about 4 years old,and is a loving and very sweet boy. He likes having his ears rubbed. Jax will enjoy your attention and needs his own forever home. Come by and see Jax and the other pets ready for adoption at SNYP Arkansas Animal Shelter, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday or call 501-745-7697 for an appointment. To donate to animal care, please see SNYP Arkansas on Facebook or mail to 187 Tester Street, Clinton.