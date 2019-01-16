I’ve pointed this out before, but when I’m not doing whatever it is I do in the newspaper game, I’m also a volunteer chaplain in the state prison system. I only tell you that as scene setting for what’s coming next.

I teach classes, as part of the chaplain thing. Obviously, and as the name “chaplain” implies, Bible studies, that sort of thing, but it goes on from there. In fact, one of the more popular classes I teach is “How to shake hands.”

I taught my son how to shakes hands, as many fathers have taught many sons over the years, and you find out in the chaplain game that any number of inmates had, let’s say, a poor example of father and didn’t get the various life lessons so many of us enjoy – such as how to shake hands. So I might be talking to a guy in his 30s and this is the first time anyone’s explained to him how to shake hands. Be that as it may, but I got to sharing points from this with a friend the other day who was so enthused by the insight that I thought it would be a good idea to share it with y’all.

I’m sure you know how to shake hands and all, but like any skill there’s room for refinement. And so: How to shake hands.

It’s starts with you standing upright, not all chest puffed out or anything, but standing upright, and facing the person you’re about to shake with. Point your toes at them, both feet. (Wait, it’s not time to extend your hand just yet.)

Make eye contact. You do this not by looking at both of their eyes, or (as some suggest) looking at the bridge of their nose, but by picking out an eye and locking on it. (I don’t care which eye, but one. I generally go with the left eye, the one to my right as I’m facing them. I don’t know why, but it’s the one I use.)

(This is an old trick television interviewer’s use – in fact it was someone from that line of work who gave me this tip.)

Okay? You’re facing them, you’re standing up straight (don’t be sitting down, don’t be that guy unless you’re old enough to pull it off) now extend your right hand forward, palm perpendicular to the floor – straight up-and-down.



Clasp hands. Don’t be a tough guy, no rock crusher grip, you want to take their hand like it’s a bird you don’t want to fly away, but you don’t want to crush. Generally two pumps while some statement appropriate to the greeting such as “How do you do.”

After you’ve shaken hands (I tell them) don’t shove your hands in your pockets. If anything fold them in front of you, high enough where you don’t slump your shoulders. Keep facing them, break eye contact before you get creepy.





Now, be that as it may. You’ll follow this advice for your next handshake or you won’t. (Perhaps you were taught differently.) I’m good either way, but consider this: The handshake, the story goes, has its origin as a way to face someone and let them know you’re there as a friend, that you don’t have a weapon – a sword perhaps – in your hand.

Metaphorically, then, it begs the point that a proper handshake is a good way to face life’s various issues: Without ill intent, in peace, standing erect, facing the issue squarely and looking at it clearly. Even, when you’ve completed the immediate engagement with the issue at hand (get it?) you continue to face it clearly and directly – if not humbly.







