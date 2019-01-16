A proposed ordinance on trees was the major topic of discussion at the Clinton City Council’s Thursday, Jan. 10 meeting. Additional issues included the update to the city’s code, and the use of a grant for adding sidewalks.

The tree ordinance, on the meeting agenda under “New Business,” was placed for its first reading, the initial step of an ordinance becoming law. The ordinance as read included the formation of a Tree Board, rules about the care of trees on public property, and the removal of diseased trees from public property.

Councilwoman Gayla Bradley said the ordinance, ultimately, was proposed toward the city’s participating in Arbor Day and being designated a “Tree City,” as well as providing a pathway for grants to replace trees lost due to natural disasters, such as tornadoes. Discussion on this point included the loss of trees along Highway 65 through Clinton after earlier tornadoes struck the city.

“Trees are important,” Bradley said.

The ordinance, in turn the designation as a Tree City, would also empower the city to write off tree-planting expenses, such as for equipment and man hours, the council was told.

Councilman Jeff Pistole expressed concern regarding the provisions in the ordinance for removing diseased trees from private property at the property owner’s expense. Property owners would not take kindly to being told they had to act, Pistole said. Several members also voiced concern over this provision.

The ordinance passed its first reading, with expectations that revisions would be made before subsequent readings in order to address council members concerns.

The council also heard about a grant providing for expanding sidewalks at Clinton Schools, provided by a $54,000 80/20 TAP grant.

An additional item was the update to the city code, being undertaken through the state Municipal League. The update would be the creating of what would be essentially a book made up of various city ordinances passed over the years into one cohesive document, City Attorney Chad Brown told the council. The book, in turn, would simplify any review of city codes.

The updated book is expected to be presented for vote at the next council meeting.

In other council matters:

Councilman Tim Barnes opened the meeting, during the review of the city’s financials, with a call for the city to spend more on Economic Development in 2019. This, in turn, reflected that the city’s revenue for 2018 exceeded his expectations.



“I was thinking I would see some worse numbers than what I saw,” Barnes said.

The next council meeting is expected to be busier, Mayor Richard McCormac told the council, as forthcoming issues included a review of speed limits and selecting a new contractor for the park’s concession stand. Additional items expected included an ordinance regarding flag retirement.

The animal shelter continues to need volunteers and foster pet care, McCormac told the council.