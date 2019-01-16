“The Old Home Paper With a Weekly Message of Optimism and Good Cheer”

They were different times then. The newspaper was much thinner (no doubt having something to do with the type being laid out just a few feet away from where the stories were written).

A yearly subscription was $1.50, but for $2, an offer due to expire soon, one could receive not only “The Old Home Paper With a Weekly Message of Optimism and Good Cheer” (a headline, with its many capitalized words, to make a copy editor short of breath) but a twice-weekly edition of the Arkansas Gazette and a weekly issue of The Progressive Farmer.

No “art,” in contemporary terms, but drawings. The one on the front, center, high, was of a blind man attempting to drive a wagon. No horse was hitched to the wagon and the man was trying to drive. Men, you see, the caption below the drawing explained, would fail to see what it took to bring results, and only look for the results.

The Weaver Creek correspondent wrote of people who, instead of growing cotton, were looking to other products for their land. Another article reported sickness among hogs.

Judge John E. Martineau was seated as state governor, it was reported. (This would be, it turned out, the first Arkansas gubernatorial inauguration broadcast on radio.) Not long in office, Martineau would have to deal with the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. He would be appointed to head the Tri-State Flood Commission. His work in that role impressed the then Secretary of State Herbert Hoover, who suggested to President Calvin Coolidge that Martineau be appointed Federal Judge.

His appointment to judgeship took place in 1928, ending his term as governor. His Lieutenant Governor Harvey Parnell then assumed the role of governor or the state.

Cars were on sale at Clinton Motor Company, prices ranging from $50 to $250.

One heart-felt letter on the front page was from a man lamenting the passing of his dog, “Old Jeff.”

Lefler’s Cash Store assured honest trade and good stock, and Patton Drugs had small ads throughout the paper.

Several articles were missing from the paper, cut out neatly, no doubt by someone not aware as to how important they would be to us in 2019.