The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is forecasting a "strong Arctic front" in the state beginning Saturday morning through that afternoon. The front will bring much colder temps and wind, with a chance for what's being called "winter weather."



Coldest will be Sunday morning, as wind-chills "in the teen in most areas," per the service.



Saturday's front arrival will be marked with rain transitioning to snow in the afternoon. The forecast shows snowfall limited to the most northern portion of Van Buren County with no expected accumulation in this forecast. Rain, however, due to the cold temps, may freeze on roadways.



The service cautions that the forecast is very likely to change in the next 24-36 hours as the front draws closer.