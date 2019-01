Two Van Buren County students have been named to the Lyon College Dean’s List for the fall 2018 term.

They are Miranda Lamb of Clinton and Benjamin Smith of Higden.

To be on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.75 grade point average or higher while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester.

Founded in 1872, Lyon is a nationally ranked liberal arts college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) and located in Batesville.